Aareonna Harris


1996 - 2019
Aareonna Harris Obituary
Aareonna Lashae Harris, age 23. Sunrise April 3, 1996 and Sunset October 3, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Miracle Cathedral, 2271 E. 5th Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The CAMPBELL/HARRIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
