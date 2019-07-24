|
Payne, Aaris
Aaris "AP" Payne, age 25, passed away Sat., July 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a 2012 graduate of Eastmoor Academy. Aaris is survived by his loving mother, Lili Keon; father, Otis Payne; stepmother, Karen Payne; stepfather, Stan Hale; sisters, Devine Harvey, DeMara Payne and Alexa Payne; stepsisters, Desi Hale and Deja Hale; nieces, Kendall Harvey, Mila Clifton; nephews, Kylen Harvey, Dash Sabree. He is also survived by his devoted girlfriend, Carzia Johnson; a host of close friends he viewed as his brothers/sisters; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. Aaris is also survived by his most loyal companion, his loyal dog, Juelz. Aaris enjoyed spending time with his family and took great pride in being the "big" little brother to his sisters and totally lived up to his role as uncle. His laughter was contagious and his smile lit up the room. Aaris had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He was the most giving person and was always helping others. His loyalty to his family and friends was immeasurable. Calling hours will be 4-5pm on Mon., July 29, 2019 with funeral services to follow at Refuge Baptist Church, 400 N. 20th St., Col., OH 43203. Celebration of Life dinner to be held directly after service. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019