|
|
Edelman, Aaron
1925 - 2019
Aaron Edelman, age 94, passed away on November 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sadie Edelman, brother, Morris Edelman; sisters, Sarah Reiter, Sophia Gordon and Betty Ann Hackman. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rhoda Edelman; daughters, Faye Greenlee (Darryl Cosme), Marsha (Brian) Harvey and Joyce Edelman (Neal Hoffman); grandchildren, Justin (Stacy) Harvey, Benjamin Harvey, Trevor (Paige) Harvey, Joshua Hoffman and Ilana Hoffman; great grandchildren, Talia, Arielle and Aliza Harvey; sister-in-law, Minnie Edelman; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He served in the US Army during WWII. Aaron practiced as a CPA for over 50 years and in 2014 Aaron and Rhoda donated a vacant lot to The Seeing Hand Assoc. that was developed into an urban garden is dedicated to disabled persons in Wheeling, WV. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 26 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at Joyce and Neal's residence from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Aaron's memory to The Edelman Gardens of Seeing Hand Assoc., 750 Main St. Wheeling, WV 26003, Honor Flight Columbus www.honorflightcolumbus.com or Columbus Jewish Film Festival www.columbusjcc.org/film-festival Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019