More Obituaries for Aaron Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Freeman

Aaron Freeman Obituary
Freeman, Aaron
Aaron Matthew Freeman, 42, of Columbus, Ohio, died suddenly of a heart attack in his Clintonville home on April 1, 2020. Husband and father, Aaron leaves his family and friends grieving his compassion and goofiness. Aaron was born on June 25, 1977 in Worthington, Ohio, to Margaret Grace Wilmeth and Wayne Peter Freeman. He ended his career as the event operations manager at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI). Aaron's remaining family include his wife, Eliza Stirling (Marlow) Freeman; son, Adrian S. Freeman; siblings, Barbara (Renner) West, Galen (Kelly) Freeman, Rosemary (Christopher Gilbert) Marston, Olivia Freeman; sister-in-law, Nova (Mike) Gallicchio; step mother, Carol Koetting-Freeman; parents-in-law, Gail Larned and Eric Marlow; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A formal celebration of life and burial of cremains at Union Cemetery will be announced later in the year. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the GoFundMe at http://gf.me/u/xux8wk to benefit Aaron's wife and son.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020
