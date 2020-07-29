1/
Aaron Krupko
Krupko, Aaron
Aaron Alexander Krupko, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 45. He was born April 24, 1975, in Columbus, OH, to John Krupko and Jeanne Lance. Aaron graduated from Linden McKinley High School in Columbus, OH and worked for Venture Express in Springfield, TN. He married Chasity Funk in September of 2017. Aaron was a kind and loving person who cared deeply for his family. His wit and humor brought a smile to all who knew him. He loved to joke and could not pass up a pun, especially a bad one. He referred to his two step-daughters as "step-whelps" and would earn himself one of their amused eye rolls. He was called "adorkable" by his wife because of his silly and amusing antics. He could be quite stubborn about things but never took life too seriously, and encouraged others to do the same. Aaron is survived by his wife, Chasity; step-children, Alana, Alyssa, Michael, and Adam; father, John Krupko, M.D.; step-mother, Kathie Mennetti; mother, Jeanne Lance; step-father, Larry Lance; brother, Nathan Krupko (Jackie); step-sisters, Jackie Woodall (David) and Jennifer Lance (Rick Collins); several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Valkyrie. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. "Like a firefly, you entered my life, lit it up, and went away." – Tanushree. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Aaron Alexander Krupko, please visit our floral store. (/tributes/Aaron-Alexander-Krupko/sympathy)

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
