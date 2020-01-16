|
|
Grant, Abbie
1953 - 2020
Abbie Joyce Grant, 66, passed away January 14, 2020. She was born to the late Allen Grant and Rebecca Cadenhead Thomas in Beckley, West Virginia. Abbie was a US Army Veteran stationed in Virginia and Washington DC. Her family remembers her as funny, outgoing and most importantly generous and caring. Her house was always full of neighborhood kids and she was always helping a stranger in need. Abbie enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, horses and spending time with friends. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her step father Clifford Thomas. She is survived by two loving daughters, Claudette Grant and Julia Grant; granddaughter, Jolie Gilmore; sister, Gail Grant; brothers, Allen Grant Jr., and James Thomas. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the staff at Heartland of Dublin. She will be deeply missed by her family friends and all who knew her. Visitation will take place at 11 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E State Street. Funeral Services will follow at 12PM. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020