Jones, Abbie
Abbie Delois Jones, was born on May 26, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on May 2, 2020, in Carroll, Ohio at 77 years old.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.