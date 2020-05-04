Abbie Jones
Jones, Abbie
Abbie Delois Jones, was born on May 26, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on May 2, 2020, in Carroll, Ohio at 77 years old. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view complete obituary please visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
