Lavelle, Abby
Abby Agranoff Lavelle left this Earth on May 21, 2020 for a beautiful new adventure. She was surrounded by her loving family, son Jackson David Lavelle, daughter Madeline Rose Lavelle (Jason Arcio), and dachshund Henry Agranoff Lavelle. Abby's greatest love was her family. Abby was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 13, 1955 at Cincinnati Jewish Hospital to the late Barbara Brunswick Agranoff and Joseph Herman Agranoff. Abby received her bachelor's degree in graphic design and master's degree in environmental geography from Ohio University. She worked in many different capacities during her professional career, most notably as a supervisor with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency where she led an emergency response taskforce, managed the remediation of Superfund waste sites, and coordinated investigations into environmental criminal matters. Abby was also a mining inspector for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and an adjunct instructor for the Multijurisdictional Counterdrug Task Force Training program. In retirement, Abby volunteered and advocated for dog rescue causes, and is responsible for saving the lives of hundreds of dogs over the years. Additionally, she devoted her time to advancing Democratic politics. After moving to Columbus, Abby helped found Columbus South Side Progressive Action, a group committed to increasing voter turnout and promoting Democratic causes. Abby was beautiful, bold, and strong, and a fierce advocate, caring friend, and loving mother. Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please join Abby in ensuring that all dogs get a loving home – Sophia's Grace Foundation, sophiasgracefoundation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 24 to May 26, 2020.