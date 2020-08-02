Rahaman, Abdul
1939 - 2020
Abdul Rahaman Jr. age 80, died Wednesday (July 29, 2020). Graduate of Columbus East High School. He serve for many years as an elder in the Hilltop Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. A 41 year retiree from The Ohio State University. Preceded in death by parents Abdul Sr. and Mary Rahaman, sisters Sarah Pointer, twins Nadjia and Edris Rahaman, 1 grandchild and 1 great grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Charlene, sons Kevin (Melody) and Edris (Toni), daughters Valina "Dee" (Michael) LaPaugh and Ina (Dana) Crumpler. 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Sisters Catherine McMullen and Ramona Banks. Several neices and nephews as well as many very close friends. Services to be held via Zoom on Saturday August 15 at 2:30PM.Brother Steve Casa officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to https://donate.jw.org
and select "Donate to Worldwide Work". Digital condolences may be sent to arahamanmemorial@gmail.com.