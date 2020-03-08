|
|
Troyer, Abe N
1929 - 2020
Abe N Troyer, 90, left this world for a home of eternal glory. He was born May 26, 1929, and met his Savior on March 7, 2020. Abe was a member of the Canaan Fellowship Church. Left to grieve are Fanny (Miller) Troyer, his wife of 68 years, children, Erma (Ron) Hoover, John (Linda) Troyer, Ray Troyer, Steven (Rodalyn) Troyer, Carol (Rick) Yutzy, and Linda (Dale) Beachy, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Preceding him in death were his late parents, Noah and Tena (Farmwald) Troyer, a son, Nelson, a brother and 2 sisters. Friends may call Monday, March 9, from 1-3 PM and 5-8 PM at United Bethel Church, 11342 Lafayette-Plain City Rd, Plain City, OH 43064. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 AM also at United Bethel Church. Contributions may be made to Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Ave, Marysville, OH 43040. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2020