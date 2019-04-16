|
|
Brohard, Abram B.
2006 - 2019
Abram Barnes Brohard, age 12, of Westerville, April 13, 2019. Survived by parents, Andrew and Emma Brohard of Westerville; big sisters, Livvy and Ella; little sisters, Mollie and Poppy; maternal grandmother, Alaine Lockett and maternal grandfather, Andrew Collis-Smith, both of England; paternal grandparents, Ivan and Carole Brohard of Westerville; many aunts and uncles including, Abigail and Darren Pemberton, Jenni and Jeremy Reis, Kate "The Great" and Jeff Dickson, Tom and Patty Brohard, Robyn and John Scaggs, Aaron Brohard. Preceded in death by his identical twin brother Heath, and their Mamar, Olive Towers. Friends and family may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Friday, April 19 from 5-8 pm, where service will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 am. Pastor Jason Brown, officiating. Interment Burnside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The MJB Foundation, http://www.mjbfoundation.org/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019