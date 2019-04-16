Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Abram Brohard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abram B. Brohard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Abram B. Brohard Obituary
Brohard, Abram B.
2006 - 2019
Abram Barnes Brohard, age 12, of Westerville, April 13, 2019. Survived by parents, Andrew and Emma Brohard of Westerville; big sisters, Livvy and Ella; little sisters, Mollie and Poppy; maternal grandmother, Alaine Lockett and maternal grandfather, Andrew Collis-Smith, both of England; paternal grandparents, Ivan and Carole Brohard of Westerville; many aunts and uncles including, Abigail and Darren Pemberton, Jenni and Jeremy Reis, Kate "The Great" and Jeff Dickson, Tom and Patty Brohard, Robyn and John Scaggs, Aaron Brohard. Preceded in death by his identical twin brother Heath, and their Mamar, Olive Towers. Friends and family may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Friday, April 19 from 5-8 pm, where service will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 am. Pastor Jason Brown, officiating. Interment Burnside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The MJB Foundation, http://www.mjbfoundation.org/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now