Bowers, Ada

Ada Charlene Bowers, 90, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia. She was born in Wellston, Ohio, on June 25, 1929 to the late Charles and Eulalia Camink. She lived her entire adult life in the Columbus area, where she raised her family and worked. She died fifteen days shy of her ninety-first birthday. Until a few years ago, Charlene, as all who knew her called her, was still traveling around the world and toward the end, seeing the sights in Ohio with church friends and her community's seniors group. She also enjoyed going out to dinner with friends. She loved having her kids together for cookouts, Tommy's Pizzas, Bahama Mamas, or, until recently, the meals she prepared. (She was a great cook!) She was an avid reader and a voracious consumer of news, reading the 'Columbus Dispatch' in full each day, then watching cable news programming at night. She cherished her Jackson County family connections. Her family is grateful for the sense of community she had with the folks at Grace of God Lutheran Church in Columbus and for the loving service of the congregation's pastor, Mark Diemer. Surviving Charlene are her three children, Mike (Pace) of Rocky Mount, Virginia, Ann (Mark) of Miamisburg, Ohio and Dan of Newport, Kentucky. Also surviving are four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Charlene's body was cremated in Virginia. A small graveside service will take place in Jackson County at a later time. Arrangements are by the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store