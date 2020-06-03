Croston, Ada
1936 - 2020
Ada Leota Croston, 83, of Columbus, passed away June 1, 2020. Ada was born October 20, 1936 to Joseph and Ruetta (Harris) Parsons. She a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Marietta, and attended North Church in Christ in Christian Union. Ada worked for Head Start and Child Development for 20 years as a Medical Coordinator. She was a graduate from Rome Canaan High School in Stewart, OH. Ada married James D. Croston in June of 1955 and they resided in Marietta, OH where they raised two children Randy and Sheri until they moved to Columbus, OH to live out the rest of their lives. Ada will be deeply missed by her; children Randy and Sheri; grandchildren Mandy Jo Tymchak-Croston, Andrea (Michael) Hogue, Gabriel Spencer, Riannon Croston, Amber Radcliff, Jaylynn Marie Hill; great-grandchildren Skyler Stroud, Bailey Hogue, Madison Hogue, Presley Croston, Braydon Hogue, Giselle Spencer, Aubrianna Croston, Rylan Pitts, Hazley Croston, A'Ryan Pitts, King Pitts, Gavin Spencer; sisters Mildred Mayle of Zanesville, Lela Butcher of Athens; niece Linda (Horace) Carson-Croston of Washington D.C. along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Ada was preceded in death by her parents, husband James D. Croston, sisters Clerina (Pete) Harris of Zanesville, Wanda (Conrad) Hill of Athens, Emma (Romanus) Mayle of Amesville, brother-in-law's Samuel Butcher and Nathan Mayle. Visitation will be Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm with a funeral service to follow at 3pm with Pastor Kevin Behrer officiating at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Visitation will also be held Monday, June 8, 2020 12pm to 2pm at Roberts Funeral Home East Lawn Chapel 27880 OH 7 Marietta, OH with burial at East Lawn Memorial Park Marietta, OH. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.