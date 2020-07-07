1/1
Adair Schaffer
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adair's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schaffer, Adair
Adair L. "Kippy" Schaffer, 71, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 5, 1948 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the daughter of the late Robert Weber and Genevieve Yonkers Schaffer. After graduating from Flintstone High School, in Flintstone, Maryland, Kippy moved to Columbus, Ohio where she earned a BA in English and an MBA from The Ohio State University. She eventually moved to Athens County to work as a Small Business Development Consultant and had her own Real estate management company based in Nelsonville, Ohio. Kippy is survived by her 5 sons and daughters, Michelle Aimee "Chel" Hamilton of Las Vegas Nevada, William Derek Hamilton of Glasgow, Scotland, Megan Cherie (Aaron) Corbitt of Lewis Center, Ohio, Ryan James (Natalie) Wittmann of Athens, Ohio, and Gabriel Tyler Eby of Nelsonville, Ohio; grandsons, Alex, Austin, Eli and Misha. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Kurt Schaffer and granddaughter Grace. It was the wish of Kippy to be cremated, and services will be held in late Spring 2021, when it is safe for friends and family to travel from out of state and from out of the country. If you would like more information on the services, when the information is available, please send request to Kippyschaffer01@gmail.com. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Ryan, and family of, Kippy; Gregg and I are so very sorry to hear of her passing and we send our deepest condolences to you all. Prayers are extended during this very difficult time.
Gregg & Missy Clement
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved