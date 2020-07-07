Schaffer, Adair
Adair L. "Kippy" Schaffer, 71, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 5, 1948 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the daughter of the late Robert Weber and Genevieve Yonkers Schaffer. After graduating from Flintstone High School, in Flintstone, Maryland, Kippy moved to Columbus, Ohio where she earned a BA in English and an MBA from The Ohio State University. She eventually moved to Athens County to work as a Small Business Development Consultant and had her own Real estate management company based in Nelsonville, Ohio. Kippy is survived by her 5 sons and daughters, Michelle Aimee "Chel" Hamilton of Las Vegas Nevada, William Derek Hamilton of Glasgow, Scotland, Megan Cherie (Aaron) Corbitt of Lewis Center, Ohio, Ryan James (Natalie) Wittmann of Athens, Ohio, and Gabriel Tyler Eby of Nelsonville, Ohio; grandsons, Alex, Austin, Eli and Misha. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Kurt Schaffer and granddaughter Grace. It was the wish of Kippy to be cremated, and services will be held in late Spring 2021, when it is safe for friends and family to travel from out of state and from out of the country. If you would like more information on the services, when the information is available, please send request to Kippyschaffer01@gmail.com.