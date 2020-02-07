Home

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Northeast Chapel
3047 E Dublin-Granville Rd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Northeast Chapel
3047 E Dublin-Granville Rd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Glen Rest Cemetery
Adam C. Binegar


1974 - 2020
Adam C. Binegar Obituary
Binegar, Adam C.
Adam Christopher Binegar, 45, of Gahanna, passed away unexpectedly on January 31. Adam was born November 6, 1974 to Gary and Judith Binegar (Marte). Adam will be missed everyday by his parents, Gary and Judy Binegar; his sister, Marcy (Brad) Carey; his brother, Matt Binegar; his niece, Kali (James) Carson; his nephews, Kelson Carey and Deacon Binegar; his great niece, Victoria Carson; great nephew, James Carson, Jr.; his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends. Adam was a kind, gentle, loving, genuine, generous, funny, talented, and a one of a kind man. Those who knew Adam, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He loved singing, song writing, and playing his guitar. Adam enjoyed spending countless hours outside, riding his bike, and disc golf. He was a Gahanna Lincoln High School graduate and a long-time employee of the City of Columbus. Above all, he was a die-hard Columbus Blue Jackets fan, from the beginning. We know that Adam is in Heaven with his maternal grandparents Elmer and Tessie Marte, and paternal grandparents Harlon and Virginia Binegar. Family, friends, and others whose lives Adam touched are invited to the Newcomer Funeral Home-Northeast Chapel, 3047 E Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus. Visitation will be from 9-11a.m on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 11a.m. with Pastor Char Schultz officiating. Burial will be at Glen Rest Cemetery immediately following the funeral. For those who prefer donations, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Adam Binegar Memorial Scholarship Fund. For anyone interested in donating to the memorial fund, please send payment to: CME Federal Credit Union, 4545 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
