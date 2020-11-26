Miller, Adam Emmanuel
1966 - 2020
Adam Emmanuel Miller, 54, of Harrisburg, Ohio went to rest within the arms of the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020. A driver for RDC, Adam was a big guy with an even bigger heart. He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar V. Miller and his step-father, Luther w. Ball. Adam is survived by his wife, Lillian Price Miller of Walterboro, SC., step daughters Brandy Cordy of Blanchester, Ohio, Ashley(James) Christman of N. Charleston, SC., and, Brittany(Andrew DeMazzio)Reese of West Ashley, SC., 5 grandchildren, his mother, Cinda O. Miller of Harrisburg, Ohio, siblings, Linda (Roger) Mullins of Baltimore, Ohio, Glendene Miller-Newbill of Harrisburg, Ohio, Edgar (Sharon) Miller of Washington Court House, Ohio, Edna(Jerry)Jackson of Orient, Ohio, and Mary (Kurt)Kleist of Stoddard, Wisconsin, as well as nieces and nephews too plentiful to name. Adam leaves behind a multitude of friends as he made friends everywhere he went. He will be missed always but never forgotten and loved forever. Visitation and funeral will be at SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street in Grove City, Ohio. Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 2020 from 4 to 5 pm for those that are elderly or high risk due to Covid 19 and from 5 to 7 pm for all family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11 am (Please note mask are required and social distancing will be enforced) with Elder Greg Moore officiating from the Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Urbana, Ohio. Interment will follow at Beckett Cemetery. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com