|
|
Pitts, Addie
1930 - 2020
Addie Bell Pitts, age 89, of Columbus, OH, passed away January 8, 2020. She was born October 24, 1930 to the late Nathaniel and Eddie Mae Lewis in Houston, TX. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother William Lewis. Survivors include her loving husband, Julius Pitts Sr.; four children, Michaeline Davis, Madelon Stapleton, Julius Pitts Jr. and Jeffrey Pitts; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020