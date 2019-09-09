|
|
Tickner, Adelbert
1933 - 2019
Adelbert Charles Tickner, passed away on August 28, 2019 at home while working outside. Chuck age 85 was born 12/17/1933 in Grand Rapids, MI. He is preceded in death by his parents Pearl and Adelbert Tickner, his sisters Edna Yakes, Barbara Denny, Doris Sutliffe and his brother Bill Tickner. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Hughes of Wyoming, MI; his wife, Carmen Hepfl of Johnstown, OH and his children, Michael Tickner, Charlotte Devine, Patricia (Frank) Korican, Christopher Tickner, Andrew (Syndi) Tickner and Matt (Kim) Tickner all from his former wife Sandra Kakol; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. He grew up in Grand Rapids, moved to Ann Arbor to attend college at the U of M. He enlisted in the army and served from 1954-1956. He returned to Ann Arbor worked at numerous jobs and Ford Motor Co for 35 years doing quality control. He loved to hunt and fish but he wasn't so good at them but he loved to travel and party which he was good at. He enjoyed hockey, football, golf, working in the yard, and in his workshop. If he could do it without hiring someone he did it, which was pretty much everything. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, September 14 at 10:30am at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road. A memorial service will follow at 11:30am. Rev. Cal Alexander officiating. There will be a gathering at Wendells Pub, 925 N State St., Westerville, following the service. Please consider a memorial contribution to .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019