Huff, Adeline
1919 - 2020
Adeline A. Huff, 100, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020. She was born in Washington on November 22, 1919 to the late August and Effie Thors. She is preceded in death also by her husband Harmon Huff and her son Thomas Huff. Addie is survived by her grandson, David (Mary) Huff; and her niece, Sue Baldwin. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio, where a visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2 from 10am-12pm immediately followed by a service. Burial will take place at Green Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Johnstown United Methodist Church. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.