Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adil Agha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adil Agha Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adil Agha Ph.D. Obituary
Agha, Ph.D., Adil
1934 - 2019
Dr. Agha was born in 1934 in Baghdad Iraq. He passed away on December 26, 2019. Dr. Agha attended UCLA for his Master's degree in economics and obtained his Ph.D. from Claremont Graduate College, in California in 1971. He held many acclaimed positions throughout his career including a professor of economics at the University of Baghdad and later in Ohio State University. He is survived by his wife Amira Alhashim, and his children Nada (Ali) Rikabi, Emad (Chirine) Agha, and Dunia (Ahmad) Jarkas. and ten grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Rasool, Kamal, Issam, Zuhair, and Ahlam. He was a prominent member of the Iraqi American community of Columbus Ohio. For those who knew him, Abu Emad as he was known will be remembered for his subtle wit, his profound command of Iraqi history, and his passion for storytelling. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends around the world.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -