Agha, Ph.D., Adil
1934 - 2019
Dr. Agha was born in 1934 in Baghdad Iraq. He passed away on December 26, 2019. Dr. Agha attended UCLA for his Master's degree in economics and obtained his Ph.D. from Claremont Graduate College, in California in 1971. He held many acclaimed positions throughout his career including a professor of economics at the University of Baghdad and later in Ohio State University. He is survived by his wife Amira Alhashim, and his children Nada (Ali) Rikabi, Emad (Chirine) Agha, and Dunia (Ahmad) Jarkas. and ten grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Rasool, Kamal, Issam, Zuhair, and Ahlam. He was a prominent member of the Iraqi American community of Columbus Ohio. For those who knew him, Abu Emad as he was known will be remembered for his subtle wit, his profound command of Iraqi history, and his passion for storytelling. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends around the world.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020