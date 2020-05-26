Jackson, Adolph
1936 - 2020
Friends and family may call from 2-4p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St, Canal Winchester. A Memorial Service will be held at 4p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dolph's memory to the Capitol City Hospice, www. capitalcityhospice.com/donate/. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.