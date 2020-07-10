1/
Adrianna "Ann" Bonn
1919 - 2020
Adrianna (Ann) C. Bonn, 101, of Columbus, died peacefully July 8, 2020, at Parkside Senior Living Community in Westerville, Ohio. She retired in 1982 as a liquidator for the U.S. Government Customs Service in Chicago, Ill. Preceded in death by her husband Bruno, parents Gerard and Katie DeWitte, brothers Merinus and John DeWitte and sisters Kathryn Martin and Gertrude Foreman. She is survived by her nephew and niece, John and Carol Foreman; nephew, Wayne Bongianni; nieces, Celeste Krahl, Carolyn Robbins-Retzer, Susan Bongiani, Nan Bongiani, and Deeda LaPlant. Graduate of the 1937 class of Manhattan (Montana) High School, she also received a degree from Kinman Business University, Spokane, Wash. She was a member of Overbrook Presbyterian Church and of the Clintonville Woman's Club. The family will receive friends for a memorial service Tuesday, July 14, at 12p.m., at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum in Forest Park, Ill. Family requests in lieu of flowers that a memorial contribution be made to the Clintonville Woman's Club in her memory.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
