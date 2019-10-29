|
Carpenter (Dorn), Agnes
Agnes (Eshelman) Dorn Carpenter of Columbus, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Welcoming her into heaven are her husbands Edward Dorn (1950 to 1986) and Larry Carpenter (1989 to 1997), her parents Burley Michael and Margaret Eshelman, in-laws Frank and Marie Dorn, other family members Mary Ann (Bob) Shaner, Maggie Carpenter, Jerry Eshelman, Eleanor (Bernie) Leitwein, Jack Carroll, Lewis (Rosemary) Dorn, Fritz Dorn and granddaughter Emily Rusek. She is survived by her children, Michael (Lisa Lea Allshouse) Dorn, Patrick (Cindy Sgalla) Dorn, Barbara (Tom) Rusek, Joyce Dorn, Mary Beth (Doug) Sassen, Dottie (Kelly Routt) Dorn and Timothy Dorn; special daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Dorn; siblings, Bernard Eshelman and Joan Carroll; grandchildren, Shawn (Katie Chilicki) Dorn, Maria Dorn, Catherine Sassen, Madeline Sassen, Julia (Jimmy) Wolf, Angela Rusek and Christopher Sgalla; great grandchildren, Evan and Josie. She is also survived by Ken Carpenter, James Carpenter, Pat Stetter, Ann Feister, Margo Carpenter, Joan Goolsby, and Kate Van Ormer; along with many precious nieces, nephews, and friends. Aggie was a member of St. Mary's Church in German Village for over 65 years. She was a member of the church choir for many years, as well as many other groups at St. Mary's Church and School. Aggie was a devout Catholic believing in the rights of human life. She was very proud of her Irish heritage, belonging to the Shamrock Club and the Daughters of Erin. She loved participating in St. Patrick's Day events and being a part of the choral group of the Daughters of Erin. While living in German Village, she was a volunteer at the German Village Society office and participated in many German Village events. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved singing, playing cards with friends, and OSU Buckeyes football games. Our family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff of Mt. Carmel East Hospital, for your care in making Aggie's last days comfortable. Family will receive friends at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home at 1068 S High St., Columbus, OH 43206 on Thursday from 3-8pm. Prayer service 5pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St Mary Church, 684 S Third St., Columbus, OH on Friday at 10am. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S High St., Lockbourne, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Mary Church Restoration Fund. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
