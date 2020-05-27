John and Kim,
Ginny and I were sorry to hear about the passing of your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Many good memories of your mom.
Ginny and Todd Whetstone
Helmsdoerfer, Agnes
Agnes A. Helmsdoerfer, 90, of Columbus and longtime resident of Dover, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 63 years, John W. Helmsdoerfer Sr. She will be sadly missed by her family and survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John Jr and Kim Helmsdoerfer of Westerville; her grandchildren, John III (Natasha) Helmsdoerfer of New Jersey and Kristen Helmsdoerfer of Texas; her great grandson, Kenneth Helmsdoerfer; along with her brother, Richard Cheslock of New Philadelphia. A private family service will be held at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. The service may be viewed online on either the link that will be posted on the Toland-Herzig Facebook page this Saturday, May 30, 2020 beginning at noon or the link directly at http://vimeo.com/73012. Those who may wish to express a fond memory of Agnes can sign the online guestbook on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. Agnes family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice for the wonderful love and care she received and memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.