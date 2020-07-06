1/1
Agnes Hodgson
1926 - 2020
Hodgson, Agnes
Agnes Marie (Lennon) Hodgson, 93, of Columbus, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Forum at Knightsbridge after a short illness. Agnes was born in New Lexington, Ohio on December 14, 1926, to the late Matthew J. and Mary Cecilia (Slattery) Lennon. She married Charles R. Hodgson, Sr. on January 20, 1949, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2015. Agnes worked as a Real Estate Agent for over 30 years. She graduated in 1944 from Saint Aloysius Academy in New Lexington. Agnes was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion. She enjoyed hosting Bridge Club at her home and volunteered regularly at the Galion Community Hospital. Agnes was married to the love of her life for over 60 years. Charles and Agnes enjoyed traveling. Agnes is survived by her daughter, AnnMarie Hodgson of Atlantic Beach, Florida; her sons, Charles Robert (Barbara) Hodgson Jr. of Fayetteville, Georgia and Lance Hodgson of Columbus, Ohio; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Agnes was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia Jo Krauss, her son David Hodgson and 7 siblings. Friends may call on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 11am-1pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, 303 Portland Way North. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio with Fr. Paul A. Fahrbach officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Galion. Those wishing to share a memory of Agnes or to the Hodgson family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Agnes Marie Hodgson.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
