Koduri, Ajay
1976 - 2019
Ajay Koduri, age 42, passed away suddenly on February 6, 2019 in San Francisco, California from natural causes. He was born in September of 1976 in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from Columbus Academy in 1994, Duke University in 1999, and Vanderbilt University Law School in 2005 with his Doctor of Jurisprudence. Ajay is survived by his beloved wife, Sowmya Reddy; parents, Drs. Vinod and Atchuthamba Koduri; and brother, Dr. Vamsi Koduri. His funeral will be held at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085 at 2 pm on February 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bharatiya Hindu Temple, on 3671 Hyatts Road, P.O. Box 1466, Powell, Ohio 43065-1466. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019