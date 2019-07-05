|
|
Amos, Alan
1951 - 2019
Alan Edgar Amos, 67, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening (July 2, 2019) at The James Cancer Hospital. At his bedside as he passed were his wife Laurene, and his sons Matthew and Jeffrey (Elizabeth). He was born July 12, 1951, in Marietta, Ohio to the late Virgil and Vera Amos. At age 24, he met his future wife, Laurene Amos, at Dr. Eugene Plummer's office in November, 1975. They were engaged on New Years Eve, 1975, and married on May 15, 1976. They recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. In 1973, he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Marietta College, and he went on to receive his Medical Degree from The Ohio State University in 1977. Thereafter, he decided to not pursue a career in medicine and instead chose a career that supported more time with his family. He worked for Chemical Abstracts Service for 38 years. He is survived by his wife, Laurene; sons, Matthew of Columbus, Ohio, and Jeffrey (Elizabeth) of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren, Patrick and Emma; mother-in-law, Jeanne Malin; sister-in-law, Sandra; sister-in-law, Christine Casto (Kim); nephews, Chad (Erin) and Jason (Suzanne); grandnephews, Blaze, Bryce, Noah, and Luke; grandniece, Avery; nieces, Robyn Snow (Rocky) and Erin Frost (Mike); grandnieces, Kimberly, Alexis, and Samantha; grandnephew, Rocky III. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved brother David Amos. He was a man dedicated to his family in an unparalleled way. His love story of him and his wife was one of a nonfictional fairy tale. Their story of dedication, partnership, and true love was one that was deeply admired by his children and so many friends and family. Their marriage was based on the three C's of compassion, communication, and commitment that his late father-in-law, Richard Malin, helped instill in their relationship. He dedicated all of his free time to his wife and his sons always and set an example of unwavering love that lives on through them every day. A private family memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alan Edgar Amos to The Arthur G. James and Richard J. Solove Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University. Checks can be made out to The OSUCCC - James and directed to fund #316444 (Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancer Fund). Checks can be mailed to The James, PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112 or donations may be made online at givetoosu.edu/cancerfreeworld
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 7, 2019