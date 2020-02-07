|
Carius, Alan
Alan Charles Carius, 75. Passed away Sunday, February 2 at his North Port, Florida home. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Thelda Carius, and wife Mary-Ann Wells-Carius. Survived by stepson, Rob Wells, Hilliard, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer Ashburn; son, Jeffery (Elizabeth) Carius; sister, Karen (Gary) Clawson; grandchildren, Cody Carius, Hannah Ashburn, Evan Ashburn, Emma Ashburn; nieces, Amy Lynn Kasper, Heather Malicky; great-nieces and nephews, Alan Stotzner, George Malicky, Caroline Malicky; and cousin, Judy Wray. Alan was a 1963 graduate of Berea, Ohio High School, and alumnus of Fenn College. Carius served his country as a member of the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970 stationed in Korea as a meteorologist with the rank of staff sergeant. Professionally, Carius spent more than 30 years with General Electric where he traveled the world lecturing on man made diamonds for industrial use. Carius was an active member of the VFW and American Legion Post 614. He enjoyed spending time reading and traveling. He loved his years living in Florida where he made even more lifelong friends. A celebration of life for Alan is Tuesday, February 11 at 10am at Tidd Funeral Home at 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio with interment at Sunset Gardens, North Olmstead, Ohio. Officiating Danny Vanscoy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020