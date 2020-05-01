Alan Clifford Anderson
Anderson, Alan Clifford
1935 - 2020
Alan Clifford Anderson, 85, passed away April 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents John and Gertrude Anderson, 6 brothers, 1 sister, 2 sons. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Florence; 5 children; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Marvin (Heidi) Mallory and Lester (Joyce) Anderson; sister, Constance Mallory; sister-in-law, Clemevest Anderson. He served in the USAF during the Korean Conflict. Private services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester, OH.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 4, 2020.
