Fetters, Alan
Alan Fetters, 62, of Columbus, Ohio, died 6:03A.M. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at OSU Medical Center, Columbus. Funeral rites will be held 3P.M. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 West High Street, Saint Marys, Ohio. Pastor Mark Burd, officiant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Saint Marys. Friends may call from 1P.M. until the time of services at the funeral home on Friday, where memorial gifts may be given to the National Stem Cell Foundation. Condolences may be sent to Alan's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020