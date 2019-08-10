Home

1951 - 2019
On August 9, 2019, Alan Lerner passed away with his family by his side. A devoted family man who passed his love and history of music on to his children and grandchildren. Born and raised in the Boston area, and moved to Central Ohio where he raised his family for the next 42 years. He is survived by his loving partner of 27 years, Jill Hayes, his daughters Amy McGee, Wendy (Thomas) Santurello, Eileen (Bobby) Lacer, Jennifer (Michael Weller) Lerner, Annie (Charles) Rinehart; his stepdaughters Lisa (Daren) Foulks and Tracey (David) Robinson; 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, his sisters, June Gerber and Kathy Brickman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elliot and Helen Lerner, his brother, David Lerner and brother-in-law, Stephen Gerber. A special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Ohio State University East Hospital for their loving care and support during his final days. A funeral service will be on Monday 10 AM at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Burial will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will follow the burial at the home of Jennifer Lerner and Mike Weller. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to the Red Cross or Tiferith Israel Synagogue. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
