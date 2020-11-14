1/
Alan Lewis
1925 - 2020
Lewis, Alan
Alan Carlyle Lewis, 97, of Columbus passed away on November 12, 2020. Family will receive friends Friday, November 20 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30 am and 5 pm to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at noon until 1:30. Masks are mandatory. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only 25 registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. A private family service will follow but will be live streamed. Complete obituary, live stream link, and condolences are at www.HillFuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
