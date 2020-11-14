Lewis, Alan
Alan Carlyle Lewis, 97, of Columbus passed away on November 12, 2020. Family will receive friends Friday, November 20 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30 am and 5 pm to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at noon until 1:30. Masks are mandatory. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only 25 registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. A private family service will follow but will be live streamed.
