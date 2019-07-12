|
|
Frazier, Alan-Michael
1993 - 2019
Alan-Michael Thomas Frazier, 26, of Groveport, passed away at Grant Medical on July 4, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1993 in Columbus, OH. He is preceded in death by his father Jeffrey Allen Frazier, grandmother Bonnie Kay Frazier and uncle Thomas Scott Frazier. He is survived by his mother, Tammy Walker Miller; daughter, Adaline Grace; brothers, Joshua Dawes and Gage Frazier; sisters, Alexis Frazier and Amber Capadona; grandparents, Leon Frazier, Mike and Linda Walker and Brenda Walker; aunt, Michelle Kay Frazier. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, July 15 followed by a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019