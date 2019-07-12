Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan-Michael Frazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan-Michael Frazier


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan-Michael Frazier Obituary
Frazier, Alan-Michael
1993 - 2019
Alan-Michael Thomas Frazier, 26, of Groveport, passed away at Grant Medical on July 4, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1993 in Columbus, OH. He is preceded in death by his father Jeffrey Allen Frazier, grandmother Bonnie Kay Frazier and uncle Thomas Scott Frazier. He is survived by his mother, Tammy Walker Miller; daughter, Adaline Grace; brothers, Joshua Dawes and Gage Frazier; sisters, Alexis Frazier and Amber Capadona; grandparents, Leon Frazier, Mike and Linda Walker and Brenda Walker; aunt, Michelle Kay Frazier. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, July 15 followed by a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now