1/
Alan P. Varhus
1945 - 2020
Varhus, Alan P.
1945 - 2020
Alan P. Varhus, beloved father and grandfather, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away suddenly at home on August 7, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C., the son of Henry H. "Hank" Varhus and Bernice L. Varhus. Alan grew up in Bethesda, Maryland, a graduate of Walter Johnson High School. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the US Army. After returning from Vietnam Alan earned his bachelors degree in Economics from the University of Maryland. He moved to Columbus, Ohio, in 1971 and earned his law degree from Capital University in 1974. Alan had a long, successful career as an attorney. In 1990 he started working for the City of Columbus in the Labor and Employment Section of the City Attorneys office. He enjoyed his work, making many friends throughout City government. He continued with the City Attorneys office until his retirement in 2013. Alan enjoyed working on cars as a hobby. He had restored his mothers 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme as a race car and was working on a 1986 Oldsmobile 442. He loved traveling, exploring all over Europe and the Caribbean with his sons after his retirement. After a trip to Italy, he became a connoisseur of Tuscan wine. He particularly liked trying restaurants in cities around the country and world. Alan is survived by his two sons and their wives, Kristofor (Elizabeth) Varhus and Erik (Sheri) Varhus; and two grandsons, Wilson Varhus and Erik (E.J.) Varhus. Burial services will be private. We ask that you remember Alan by making a donation in his memory to a veterans charity, such as the Wounded Warrior Project or the Gary Sinise Foundation. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
