Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Alan Turner


1957 - 2020
Alan Turner Obituary
Turner, Alan
1957 - 2020
Alan L. Turner, age 62. Sunrise March 18, 1957 and Sunset February 20, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The TURNER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
