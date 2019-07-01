|
|
Welch, Alan
In Memory of Alan Robert Welch, residence of Columbus, Ohio and Los Angeles, Califorinia. Born May 28,1939 died peacefully, early Sunday morning from complications due to Alzheimer's. Alan was born to Elliot and Pauline (nee Napier) Welch in Columbus, Ohio. Graduating from Immaculate Conception Grade School, Aquinas High School, and Xavier University Alan finished all his formal education in Ohio. He then graduated from the US Naval Officer's Candidate School, later advancing to LTJG, US Navy serving on the USS Oakhill, LSD out of San Diego. After leaving the military in the mid-sixties, Alan returned to the West Coast to begin a life-long career in the television and movie industry. Alan worked as Contestant Coordinator for Chuck Barris' Dating Game and later as a foreman prop builder on various movies and TV programs in Los Angeles. His entire life he had a passionate love for Columbus, the OSU Buckeyes, 1940 Chrysler Corp. automobiles, architecture, Shakespeare, poetry, history, and every member of his entire family. Voted the most religious at one workplace, Alan was always proud of his Catholic faith. Alan, residing in Laurel Canyon for 48 years, always with a faithful dog, until he moved to Carmel with Angel, his Border Collie, to be close to his sister. He is survived by his sister, Beth Ege (Conrad); brother, Jerry (Carole); 2 nephews; 5 nieces; several cousins; and Angel all who knew him and loved him dearly for the outstanding and special man he was. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Martha Ann. A Memorial Mass was held on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the Carmel Mission Basilica, Rio Rd., Carmel. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Contributions may be made in his name to the SPCA or the . Condolences may be written to the family at www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019