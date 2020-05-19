Albert Bell
1932 - 2020
Albert C. Bell, born Aug. 28, 1932, in McClure, Ohio to Paul and Clara (Spicer) Bell. Albert was 87, of Delaware, Ohio, died Monday, May 18, 2020, under hospice care after a short illness. He graduated from Fort Wayne Bible College and was a minister for 20 years at several Christian Union Churches and was also a retired elementary school teacher at Amanda Clearcreek Schools where he taught fourth grade for 40 years. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Delaware, Ohio and was a former member of Liberty Baptist Church in Chillicothe. Albert was preceded in death in 2012 by his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary (Chapman) Bell and is survived by a son, Mark (Tamara) Bell of Columbus; a daughter, Marlene Davis-Pierce of Union; seven grandchildren, Rachel, Daniel, Jacob and Luke Bell, Aaron Davis, Lindsay Ryman, and Justin Pierce; two great-grandsons, Caleb and Aiden Ryman. Due to the current restrictions there will not be a public viewing or service. A graveside service and interment will be Friday, May 22, at 12 p.m. at the Beaver Creek Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Baptist Church or to the Grace Baptist School at 3744 Ohio 37 West, Delaware, OH 43015. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schoedinger.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Beaver Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
