|
|
Cataline, Albert
1949 - 2019
Albert Joseph Cataline, born in Columbus Sept. 23, 1949, died unexpectedly on May 18, 2019. Albert was raised in the South end and graduated from St. Mary's High School. He received an Associate Degree in Business Admin. from Franklin University. He retired from his only job at Owens-Illinois/Techneglas after 37 years. He moved to his home in Gahanna after marrying his wife Deborah. Al enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family, but his true passion was golf. He traveled to Myrtle Beach regularly for golf outings, enjoyed going to the Memorial Tournaments, and golfed in many leagues with his cousin Chuck McCord. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Roberta Cataline, and son Joseph Albert. Al is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Deborah (Moore); son, Kevin; daughter, Gretchen (Michael) Walsh; grandsons, Coleman and Ahlrich; special "granddaughters", Riley and Presley Runyon; sisters, Carol (Michael) McConahay, Ellen (Moe) McConahay, and Annette (Dwight) Brickey; brothers, Charles Jr. (Dick), Philip, Martin, and John (Sandra); and many nieces and nephews, including Colleen McConahay, with whom he shared his birthday. Memorial will be held at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. on Fri., May 24, from 3-7:30 p.m. with service at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St. on Sat., May 25 at 11a.m. Starting at noon, following the graveside service, there will be a reception at the Shamrock Club, 60 W. Castle Rd. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019