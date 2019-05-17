|
|
Eichenlaub, Albert "Big Al"
1955 - 2019
Albert "Big Al" Eichenlaub, age 64, of Columbus, OH, passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital on May 16, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1955 to the late Albert and Marilyn Marie (Murphy) Eichenlaub in Columbus, OH. Al is survived by his loving daughter, Kelli Nicole Eichenlaub; brother, Thomas Eichenlaub; sisters, Marilyn Pickworth and Marie Eichenlaub; special cousins, Eichenlaub family; nieces, nephews and many close friends. Blues Jam will be held at a later date with information to follow. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 18, 2019