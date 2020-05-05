Albert French
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
French Jr., Albert
1937 - 2020
Albert A. French Jr., age 82, of Reynoldsburg, passed away at home on May 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Al retired from DCSC after 37 years of federal service. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Browns fan. He enjoyed boating and spending time with family and friends and Buckeye Lake. Al is survived by his loving wife of almost 35 years, Patricia Stevens; daughter, Carmen (Ralph) Walker; brother, Anthony French; sister, Anita (Wayne) Bell; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and loving friends. Al was preceded in death by his father and mother Albert and Mary French, sisters JoAnn Ward and Rosetta Smith and brothers Donald and William French. A private graveside service will take place at Glen Rest Memorial Estate due to COVID-19. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved