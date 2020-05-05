French Jr., Albert
1937 - 2020
Albert A. French Jr., age 82, of Reynoldsburg, passed away at home on May 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Al retired from DCSC after 37 years of federal service. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Browns fan. He enjoyed boating and spending time with family and friends and Buckeye Lake. Al is survived by his loving wife of almost 35 years, Patricia Stevens; daughter, Carmen (Ralph) Walker; brother, Anthony French; sister, Anita (Wayne) Bell; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and loving friends. Al was preceded in death by his father and mother Albert and Mary French, sisters JoAnn Ward and Rosetta Smith and brothers Donald and William French. A private graveside service will take place at Glen Rest Memorial Estate due to COVID-19. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.