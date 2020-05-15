Albert Gostel
1947 - 2020
Gostel, Albert
1947 - 2020
Albert Louis Gostel, age 72 passed away May 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 23, 1947 in Akron OH to the late Alexander and Betty Gostel. Preceded in death by bother, Mark Gostel. He is survived by his daughters Desiree and Mallory and son in laws Brian Roberts and Brandon Toller. Granddaughters Haley and Brandy Adams, Alex Gostel, Kaelyn and Kylee Toller. Highly decorated for his service in the US Army. Retired Building Superintendent with Lion Management . He enjoyed fishing, golf and music. The family will receive friends at the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London from 4-6 PM Friday, May 15, 2020. We will be practicing Social Distancing, and health protocol. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
