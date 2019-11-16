The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
4456 Morse Rd.
Columbus, OH
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church,
4456 Morse Rd.
Columbus, OH
Albert Harter


1929 - 2019
Albert Harter Obituary
Harter, Albert
1929 - 2019
Albert Ewing Harter, 90, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Al worked for Ohio National Bank, was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church and was involved in many environmental causes. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Tuesday, November 19, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4456 Morse Rd., Columbus, where the service will be held at 11am on Wednesday followed by a luncheon. Per Al's wishes, his body was donated to The Ohio State University Department of Anatomy. Memorial donations may be made St. Luke Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
