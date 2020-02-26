Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Albert Jay Wilson


1947 - 2020
Albert Jay Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Albert Jay
1947 - 2020
Albert Jay Wilson, Jr., age 72, of Galloway, passed away February 25, 2020. USMC Vietnam Veteran. Eagles Member. Preceded in death by father Albert Jay Wilson, Sr., and brother Matthew Wilson. Survived by wife of 42 years of marriage, Karen; children, Christopher (Katie) Ford, Tonia (Keith Freeman) Carrizales, Tracey (Ray) Combs, and Matt (Mickalene) Wolfe; mother, Ramona Wilson; sister, Robin Wilson; brother, Raymond "Boots" (Kay) Wilson; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207. Final Resting place Corkery, Missouri. To sign and view Jay's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
