Kollmer, Albert
1926 - 2019
Albert G. Kollmer, age 93, of Canal Winchester, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Dayton. Born May 7, 1926 in Columbus to the late Frank and Hulda (Zitzke) Kollmer. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, and was a member of Amigo Club and Band of Brothers. He was retired from Atlas Linen and Smith Brothers, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. He is survived by children, Patti Haines, Dianne (Steve) Frost, and David Kollmer, all of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Abbey (Aaron) Harrison, Ashley (Justin) Ruff, Josh (Molly) Frost; great-grandchildren, Kinley and Oliver Harrison, Cooper and Stevie Frost; niece and nephews, Jimmy, Sally, Bobby, and Tommy. Preceded in death by his wife Dorothy in 2017, daughter Connie Kollmer, brother Frank "Cy" (Joan) Kollmer, sister Virginia (James) Howald and son-in-law Jeff Haines. Friends may visit 10 am-12 noon on Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will follow at 12 noon with the Rev. Dr. James Burge officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends who wish may contribute to Mt. Carmel Hospice or Band of Brothers in Al's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019