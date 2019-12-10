Home

Albert MacLeod


1926 - 2019
Albert MacLeod Obituary
MacLeod, Albert
1926 - 2019
Albert John MacLeod, 93, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Dec. 7, 2019. Albert was born the youngest of five brothers June 1, 1926, in New Rochelle, N.Y., where he attended Issac E. Young High School. There he met his future wife and surviving spouse Mary Louise (Forst) MacLeod. He served in the U.S. Army (1946-47) and was stationed in Germany assisting with POW camps. Albert attended the University of Kentucky, earning a degree in education in 1951. He was an All-Southeastern Conference pitcher for the Wildcat baseball team. Albert and Mary Lou were married Nov. 12, 1955 in St. John's Methodist Church, New Rochelle. He went to work for Lorillard Tobacco Company in New York City but was soon transferred to central Ohio, where he worked as a regional manager until his retirement in 1981. Albert is survived by his wife, Mary Louise MacLeod; sons, Albert John MacLeod Jr., Kenneth William MacLeod (wife, Kimberly), Michael Howard MacLeod (Susan) and Donald Richard MacLeod (Lori); nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. A visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Hill Funeral Home, 220 S. State Street in Westerville. He will be interred in a private family ceremony at Blendon Central Cemetery. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to . Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
