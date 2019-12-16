|
|
Dorinsky, Albert P.
1925 - 2019
Albert P. Dorinsky, age 94, passed away, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Forum at Knightsbridge surrounded by family. Al was a longtime active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he was an usher for 52 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent DePaul Society. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp where he served as crew chief on a B17 bomber and trained as an engineer gunner on a B29 bomber during World War II. Al retired from Rockwell International after 32 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Anna Mae, brothers John and Henry, sisters Margaret and Sister Rose Anne Dorinsky. Survived by sons, Paul (Nancy), Robert (Hazel), James (Christina), and Thomas (Kelly) Dorinsky; daughter, Rebecca (Wayne) Kinning; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Bernadine Matthews; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME - UNIVERSITY, 2383 N. High St., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5-7p.m. (Prayer Service 6:45p.m.) Mass of Christian Burial 10:30a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 E. North Broadway, Columbus, OH 43214. Father Matthew Hoover, Celebrant. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Immaculate Conception Church. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019