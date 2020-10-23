Peirano, Albert
Albert John Peirano, Jr., passed away at the age of 88, on October 22, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1932, to Albert John Peirano, Sr. and Amanda Kohler. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings John Peirano and Mary Ann Brown, and his wife of fifty-five years Judy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having received the National Defense Security Medal, and a security auditor with the Ohio Bell Telephone Company for more than three decades. He is survived by his children, Mike (Susan), Craig (Rita), Steve (Ceil), Chuck (Margie), and Amanda; 13 grandchildren, Chris (Heather), Amy (Nick), William (Ashley), Tony (Candy), Nicholas (Shannon), Erik, Kelli (Matt), Stevie (Chris), Molly, Casey (Mike), Emily (Neil), Sara (Collin), and Caitlyn; 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Patricia Gramelt. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10am at St. Patrick's Church, 280 N. Grant Ave, where friends may call after 9am. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by EGAN- RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
for condolences. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1699 W. Mound St., Columbus, Ohio 43223. Special thanks to Mt. Carmel Hospice, Fairfield County Meals on Wheels, and Home Helpers of Lancaster.