Albert Peirano
1932 - 2020
Peirano, Albert
Albert John Peirano, Jr., passed away at the age of 88, on October 22, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1932, to Albert John Peirano, Sr. and Amanda Kohler. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings John Peirano and Mary Ann Brown, and his wife of fifty-five years Judy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having received the National Defense Security Medal, and a security auditor with the Ohio Bell Telephone Company for more than three decades. He is survived by his children, Mike (Susan), Craig (Rita), Steve (Ceil), Chuck (Margie), and Amanda; 13 grandchildren, Chris (Heather), Amy (Nick), William (Ashley), Tony (Candy), Nicholas (Shannon), Erik, Kelli (Matt), Stevie (Chris), Molly, Casey (Mike), Emily (Neil), Sara (Collin), and Caitlyn; 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Patricia Gramelt. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10am at St. Patrick's Church, 280 N. Grant Ave, where friends may call after 9am. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by EGAN- RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1699 W. Mound St., Columbus, Ohio 43223. Special thanks to Mt. Carmel Hospice, Fairfield County Meals on Wheels, and Home Helpers of Lancaster.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
09:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
