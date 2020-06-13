Albert Shade
1933 - 2020
Shade, Albert
1933 - 2020
Albert "Al" Jack Shade, Jr. passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Friends may call 4 to 5 pm Monday, June 15, 2020 at Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Rd., Westerville followed by services at 5 pm. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Westerville Community United Church of Christ
JUN
15
Service
05:00 PM
Westerville Community United Church of Christ
