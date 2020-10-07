Albert Spung

Spung, Albert 2020
Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, friend, and business and golf partner to many, Albert "Al" Harvey Spung, passed away at 87 on October 3, 2020 in La Grange Park, Illinois. Al was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Lyman and Helen (Getreu) Spung, the youngest of four children. Al joined the Army and served in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Korea. After returning, he graduated from Ohio State University in 1959 having studied mechanical engineering and receiving a bachelor's degree in business. He met the love of his life Sheila Marie McGinnis in Chicago, was married in 1960, and raised their three children in Birmingham, Michigan. Al was a top salesman, sales leader, and small business owner in the Detroit area, serving the automotive and construction industries. He retired with Sheila to Charleston, South Carolina in 1996. Al loved people, sports, and the outdoors, and pursued friendships and excellence in all of his endeavors. In his youth he was on the high school football, baseball, basketball, and swimming teams and often chosen as captain while competing for city-wide championships. Al became an Eagle Scout and a member of the National Eagle Scout Association. An early runner in the 1970s movement, he also enjoyed playing tennis, coaching football, baseball, and softball, sailing, camping, bird watching and bird box building, and fishing including fly fishing and learning to tie his own flies. Golf was his main passion, which he gave up to coach his children's sports teams and participate in scouting. Al then re-engaged with vigor in practice and play, scoring low, shooting two holes in one, making life-long friends, hosting developing amateur tour players at home, and officiating tournament events. Al is survived by his sisters, Rita Brenner and Florence Morris; son, Peter Spung and wife, Lisa of Raleigh, NC; son, John Spung and wife, Valerie of Park City, UT; daughter, Mimi Bradley and husband, Donald Bradley of Hinsdale, IL; and grandchildren, Jessica and Laura Spung, and Cullen and Leah Bradley. A memorial service is planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation, a charity that improves care and advances research toward a cure. Please contact them at: https://www.parkinson.org/
and tap the Tribute button, or at 200 S.E. 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Please mention Albert Spung.