Albert White

White, Albert
Graveside Services for Albert A White, 90, of Pataskala, formerly of Hilliard will be held at 10:30am on Friday, Sept 18, 2020 in the Sunset Cemetery, Galloway. Pastor Casey Wilson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, Sept 17, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. Albert passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Newark, from COVID 19. He was born in Campbell's Creek, West Virginia, on March 18, 1930, the son of the late Verl and Elsie (Allen) White. He was retired from Hydraulic and Air Supply Company, where he worked in sales. He lived the majority of his life in the Hilliard area, where he was an active member of the Amlin U.M. Church, and Hilliard Athletic Boosters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Armstrong) on February 24, 2017. He is survived by his children, Cathy (Craig) Bennett of Vermilion, Pam (Kevin) Krasinski of Granville, Stephen (Mary) White of Delaware and Thomas White of Waterford, Michigan; his eight grandchildren, Scott (Jill) Bennett, Shay (Kim) Krasinski, Heather Bachman, Lindsay (Jaques) Campher-Krasinski, Sean Krasinski, Brooke White and Elisabeth White; his great-grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, Baz, Alice and Addelynn; his brother, James (Diane) White; and sister, Susie Noxon. The family prefers that memorials be directed to UMCOR, envelopes will be available at the funeral home. advance.umcor.org
Due to COVID 19 requirements, Masks will be required at the funeral home and the cemetery. Please practice social distancing.